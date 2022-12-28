WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WPP by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WPP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WPP from GBX 730 ($8.81) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 950 ($11.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 850 ($10.26) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.75.

WPP opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

