Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,040,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

