Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

