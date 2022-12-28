Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $70,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.