RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 700 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $537.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.61. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

