Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.65.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

