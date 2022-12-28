RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

