Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAA opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.