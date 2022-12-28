State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.