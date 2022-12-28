State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

