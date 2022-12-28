Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

