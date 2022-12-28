State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.72.

AVB opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

