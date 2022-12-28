State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

