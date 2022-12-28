State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 24,270 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

