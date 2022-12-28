Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

