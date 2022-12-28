State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.53 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

