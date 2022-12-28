Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.98.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

