Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

