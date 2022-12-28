State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $12,936,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 412,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $282.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.93.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

