State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,022 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $1,910,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

WELL stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.