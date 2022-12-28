State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS opened at $317.95 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.70 and a 200-day moving average of $323.55.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

