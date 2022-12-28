S.A. Mason LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.