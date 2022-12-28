Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Foot Locker by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 191,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,735 shares of company stock valued at $14,972,831. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

