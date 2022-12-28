State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Tower were worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $210.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.66. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

