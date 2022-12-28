Edmp Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

