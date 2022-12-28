CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

