State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 64.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

