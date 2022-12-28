State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $36,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $283.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

