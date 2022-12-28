Edmp Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 562.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

