14,100 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.