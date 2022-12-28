CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DINO opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.