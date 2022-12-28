State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,220 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $50,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.9% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 139,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.