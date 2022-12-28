S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average is $206.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

