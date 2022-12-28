First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 134,826 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $50.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

