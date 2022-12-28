First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,082 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 1,163,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

