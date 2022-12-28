Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

