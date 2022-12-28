Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 6,806 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

SSNC stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

