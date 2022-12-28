Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

