Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $69,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

ULTA stock opened at $464.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.