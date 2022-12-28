Girard Partners LTD. Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

