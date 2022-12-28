Girard Partners LTD. Sells 8,752 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

