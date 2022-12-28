Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,949,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

