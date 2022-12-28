The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

