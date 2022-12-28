Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LHX opened at $206.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

