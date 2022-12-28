The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

