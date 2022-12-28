Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

