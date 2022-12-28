Advocate Group LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 8,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

