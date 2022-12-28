Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

