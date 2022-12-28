HB Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

