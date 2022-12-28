Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.72 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDX stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

